BOND SALE NOTICE The undersigned will receive sealed bids at the office of the superintendent of the Winooski School District (the “District”) in the City of Winooski, Vermont until ten o’clock (10:00 EDT) in the forenoon of October 12, 2022 for the purchase of all but no part of the Fifty-Five Million Dollars ($55,000,000) public school building improvement bonds of the District, which bonds shall be dated October 14, 2022, principal payable annually in thirty (30) equal and consecutive payments of $1,833,334 each, commencing October 14, 2023, and on the 14th day of October of each year thereafter, through October, 14, 2052, and interest payable in sixty (60) consecutive semi- annual installments on April 14 and October 14, commencing April 14, 2023 through October 14, 2052. Thereafter, at a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the District to be held at seven o'clock (7:00 EDT) in the afternoon of October 12, 2022, such bids will be opened and considered. Right is reserved to prepay the bonds in full without premium or penalty. The bonds will be payable at such place as the registered holder may designate. Bids will be submitted only in the aggregate face amount of the bonds without discount or premium. The bonds shall bear interest at a fixed rate not to exceed 2.25% per annum. Right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Approving legal opinion of Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer, PC, of Montpelier, Vermont, will be furnished to the purchaser free of charge. The bonds will be issued in registered form, both as to interest and principal. The bonds will not be designated “bank qualified obligations” under Section 265(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In the opinion of counsel, interest paid on the bonds is not included in gross income of the recipient thereof for present federal and Vermont income tax purposes. Interested persons are advised that the District has not prepared nor disseminated an official statement, offering memorandum or other disclosure materials with respect to the issuance and sale of the bonds. The District has not applied for nor received a credit rating or any form of credit enhancement with respect to the issuance and sale of the bonds, nor has it engaged an underwriter or financial advisor, nor has it undertaken any commitment to make post-issuance disclosure of material events under Securities Exchange Commission Rule 15c2-12. Address sealed bids to the undersigned marked “Proposal for Bond.” Dated: October 7, 2022 (s) Nicole L. Mace Finance Manager Winooski School District 60 Normand Street Winooski, VT 05404-1324 802-383-6001 (nmace@wsdvt.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.