BARRE TOWN RESIDENTS! BOARD OF CIVIL AUTHORITY MEETING AND TAX GRIEVANCE HEARING The Board of Civil Authority will meet on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 6:00 P.M., at the Municipal Building in Lower Websterville to hear the 2020 grievance hearings of persons who are aggrieved by the action of the Assessor and have timely filed their written grievance(s) with the Town Clerk. These hearings will continue until all parties are heard. Immediately following the Tax Grievance Hearing the BCA will hold a checklist update meeting. For more information on the Tax Grievance process visit the Town website at www.barretown.org. Donna J. Kelty, Clerk, CVC, CVT Board of Civil Authority
