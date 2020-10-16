BARRE TOWN RESIDENTS BOARD OF ABATEMENT and CHECKLIST UPDATE MEETINGS The Board of Abatement will hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at the Barre Town Municipal Building, Selectboard meeting room, 149 Websterville Road. The Board of abatement will review requests for waiver of Town levies. Applications must be received no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Immediately following the Board of Abatement meeting the Board of Civil Authority will meet to update the checklist to be used at the November 3, 2020 General and Presidential Election. For more information on abatement or elections contact the Town Clerk at 802-479-9391, email dkelty@barretown.org, or visit the Barre Town Website (www.barretown.org). Donna J. Kelty, CVC, CVT Clerk, Board of Civil Authority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.