Blue Mountain Union School District REQUEST FOR BIDS WOOD CHIP FUEL Proposals are requested from qualified Contractors/Suppliers, by the Blue Mountain Union School District for the supply of wood chip fuel for the FY 2021 – 2022 heating season To obtain specifications and/or to request further information, please contact Principal Scott Blood at the following: Blue Mountain Union School c/o Scott Blood, Co-Principal 2420 Route 302 Wells River., VT 05081 Phone: (802) 757-2711 E-mail: scott.blood@oesu.org Proposals may be delivered in person, by carrier, mail, fax or e-mail before 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
