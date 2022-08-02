BID SOLICITATION E.F. Wall & Associates, Inc. is soliciting subcontractor and supplier bids for renovation of a 3 unit apartment building and general store located at 4520 Route 14, Calais, Vermont. Trades to include demolition, concrete, masonry, structural steel, metal railings, rough carpentry, finish carpentry, insulation, roofing, door units, door hardware, gypsum drywall, flooring, painting, casework, specialties, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, site work, and asphalt paving. Project walk throughs will be available August 10th and August 11th from 10 AM to 12 PM Bids are due at the office of E.F. Wall & Associates, Inc. prior to 2 PM on August 25, 2022. Please contact Bruce Markwell at 802-479-1013 or email bmarkwell@efwall.com to express interest and request access to bid documents. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Compliance with Section 3 and Davis Bacon wage rates is required.
