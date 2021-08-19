BID NOTICE HISTORIC HOUSE ON 0.18 ACRES LOCATED IN THE CITY OF MONTPELIER AT 13 BALDWIN STREET PURSUANT TO 32 VSA H 438 Sec. 21(a) THE COMMISSIONER OF BUILDINGS AND GENERAL SERVICES IS HEREBY AUTHORIZED TO SELL THE BUILDING AND LAND LOCATED AT 13 BALDWIN STREET IN MONTPELIER PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF 29 V.S.A. §166(b). This property is being publicly advertised until September 17, 2021. A BID PACKAGE containing information about the property and sale procedures may be obtained online at http://www.bgs.vermont.gov/propertymanagement/sale . Informational packets will NOT be distributed via facsimile or email. The property will be open for inspection by potential bidders on September 10, 2021, from 10:00 AM until NOON and 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Bids must be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on September 17, 2021. Any bids which have not been: (a) delivered, and (b) time and date stamped by the Department of Buildings and General Services Property Management Division, 133 State Street, 5th Floor, Montpelier VT 05633-5801 by 2:00 P.M, September 17, 2021, will not be opened and shall be unilaterally rejected. All accepted bids will be reviewed to determine compliance with the stated requirements. The State shall complete its review and notify the winning bidder by September 24, 2021. The property shall be sold to the bidder who submits the highest bid conforming to the requirements contained in the Notice of Bid Requirements and Sale Procedures and subject to the conditions and requirements contained in 29 V.S.A. §166. The State reserves the right to reject any and all offers. Electronic bids will NOT be accepted. Bids shall be sent or delivered to: Kamdon Thompson Property Management Supervisor Department of Buildings & General Services 133 State Street, 5th Floor Montpelier, VT 05633-5801 Jennifer M.V. Fitch, Commissioner Buildings and General Services Montpelier VT Dated August 13, 2021
