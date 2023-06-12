Barre Unified Union School District (BUUSD) 120 Ayers Street Barre, VT 05641 802 476-5011 Seeking proposals for the 2023-24 school-year for contracted/related services, using federal funds, in the following areas: • Professional learning groups, coaching and consultation and professional development for continuous improvement in the areas of English Language Arts, Science, Music, Health, Social Emotional Behavioral Systems implementation, educating children, outdoors, and trauma informed schools. • Virtual educational services for secondary students. • Professional development in the areas of structured literacy and mathematics. • School psychological services including but not limited to special education evaluations and direct therapeutic services. • Professional • Commercial kitchen equipment - preventative maintenance/repairs/professional services • Commercial kitchen supplies • local food purchases Please email Ashley Young, Assistant Business Manager, at asyoubsu@buusd.org for a copy of the RFP outlining specifications. Send proposals to: Barre Unified Union School District, ATT: Lisa Perrault, Business Manager, 120 Ayers Street, Barre, VT 05641 by June 30, 2023.