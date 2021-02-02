BARRE UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March 2, 2021 VOTE The legal voters of the Barre Unified Union School District who are residents of the City of Barre and the Town of Barre, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places: Barre City residents meet at the Barre City Municipal Auditorium and Barre Town residents meet at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School gymnasium; on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 between the hours of seven (7:00) o’clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o’clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 To elect a moderator for a one-year term. ARTICLE 2 To elect a clerk for a one-year term ARTICLE 3 To elect a treasurer for a one-year term ARTICLE 4 To elect four members to the Barre Unified Union School District Board for the ensuing term commencing March 3, 2021 as follows: Two Barre Town District Directors for a term of three (3) years. One Barre City District Director for a term of three (3) years. One Barre City District Director for a term of two (2) years. ARTICLE 5 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District approve compensation to be paid to the officers of the district as follows: Moderator $100/year Clerk $100/year Treasurer $750/year Board Members $2,500/year for each Board Chair $4,000/year ARTICLE 6 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District authorize the District to borrow money pending receipt of payments from the State Education Fund by the issuance of its notes or orders payable not later than one year from the date provided? ARTICLE 7 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District approve the school board to expend $50,492,954, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $15,881 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 5.59% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 8 Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $3,331,442, which is the amount the school board has determined necessary for the support of the Central Vermont Career Center for the ensuing fiscal year? ---------------------------------- The legal voters and residents of Barre Unified Union School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held via Google Meet on Monday, March 1, 2021 commencing at five-thirty (5:30) in the afternoon (p.m.) for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. The legal voters of Barre Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Barre Unified Union School District held on January 14, 2021. ATTEST: /S/ Donna Kelty, Clerk Barre Unified Union School District /S/ Paul Malone /S/ Sonya Spaulding /S/ Victoria Pompei /S/ Giuliano Cecchinelli /S/ Alice Farrell /S/ J. Guy Isabelle /S/ Emel Cambel /S/ Timothy Boltin /S/ Gina Akley Barre Unified Union School District Board of School Directors
