BARRE UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March I, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Barre Unified Union School District who are residents of the City of Barre and the Town of Barre, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places: Barre City residents meet at the Barre City Municipal Auditorium and Barre Town residents meet at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School gymnasium; on Tuesday, March I, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o'clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o'clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE I Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District vote to establish the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education on December 15, 2021? ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central VT Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows: One at-large director from Barre Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. One at-large director from Harwood Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. One at-large director from Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools to serve a term of one year. One at-large director from Washington Central Unified Union School District to serve a term of two years. ----------------------------------------------------------- The legal voters and residents of Bane Unified Union School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 commencing at six o'clock (6:00) in the afternoon (pm) for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. A recording of this forum will be placed on the CVCC website at cvtcc.org. The legal voters of Barre Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Barre Unified Union School District held on January 19, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Barre Unified Union School District on January 20, 2022. ATTEST: /s/ Tina Lunt_________ Tina Lunt, Clerk Barre Unified Union School District /s/ Sonya Spaulding ___ /s/ Alice Farrell _______ /s/ J. Guy Isabelle _____ Sonya Spaulding Alice Farrell J. Guy Isabelle /s/ Gina Akley ________ /s/ _________________ Gina Akley Timothy Boltin /s/ Sarah Pregent______ /s/ Christine Parker ____ Sarah Pregent Christine Parker /s/ Renee Badeau______ /s/ Giuliano Cecchinelli II Renee Badeau Giuliano Cecchinelli II Barre Unified Union School District Board of School Directors BARRE UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March I, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Barre Unified Union School District who are residents of the City of Barre and the Town of Barre, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places: Barre City residents meet at the Barre City Municipal Auditorium and Barre Town residents meet at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School gymnasium; on Tuesday, March I, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o'clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o'clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE I To elect a moderator for a one-year term, ARTICLE 2 To elect a clerk for a one-year term ARTICLE 3 To elect a treasurer for a one-year term ARTICLE 4 To elect four members to the Barre Unified Union School District Board for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows: One Barre City District Director for a term of three (3) years. One Bane City District Director for a term of two (2) years. One Barre Town District Director for a term of three (3) years. One At-Large District Director for a term of three (3) years. ARTICLE 5 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District approve compensation to be paid to the officers of the district as follows: Moderator $100/year Clerk $100/year Treasurer $750/year Board Members $2,500/year for each Board Chair $4,000/year ARTICLE 6 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District authorize the District to borrow money pending receipt of payments from the State Education Fund by the issuance of its notes or orders payable not later than one year from the date provided? ARTICLE 7 Shall the voters of the Bane Unified Union School District approve the school board to expend $53,254,319, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $16,252 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 5.99% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 8 Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $3,512,050, which is the amount the school board has determined necessary for the support of the Central Vermont Career Center for the ensuing fiscal year? ARTICLE 9 Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors of Barre Unified Union School District to transfer $600,000 of the audited fund balance as of June 30, 2021 to the Tax Stabilization Fund? ARTICLE 10 Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors of Barre Unified Union School District to transfer $614,807 of the audited fund balance as of June 30, 2021 to the Capital Projects Fund? --------------------------------------------------------------- The legal voters and residents of Barre Unified Union School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held via Google Meet on Monday, February 28, 2022 commencing at five-thirty (5:30) in the afternoon (p.m.) for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. The legal voters of Barre Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Barre Unified Union School District held on January 19, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Barre Unified Union School District on January 20, 2022. ATTEST: /s/ Tina Lunt_________ Tina Lunt, Clerk Barre Unified Union School District /s/ Sonya Spaulding ___ /s/ Alice Farrell _______ /s/ J. Guy Isabelle _____ Sonya Spaulding Alice Farrell J. Guy Isabelle /s/ Gina Akley ________ /s/ _________________ Gina Akley Timothy Boltin /s/ Sarah Pregent______ /s/ Christine Parker ____ Sarah Pregent Christine Parker /s/ Renee Badeau______ /s/ Giuliano Cecchinelli II Renee Badeau Giuliano Cecchinelli II Barre Unified Union School District Board of School Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.