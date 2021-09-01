Barre Unified Union School District (BUUSD) 120 Ayers Street Barre, VT 05641 802 476-5011 Seeking proposals for the 2021-22 school-year for contracted/related services in the following areas: • Professional learning group coaching, consultation and professional development in the areas of English Language Arts, Science, Music, Health, Social Emotional Behavioral Systems implementation, educating children outdoors, and trauma informed schools consultation • Professional Development in the areas of Wilson Instruction Systems and Orton Gillingham Instruction • School psychological services, Speech Language Pathology services including but not limited to special education evaluations and direct therapeutic services Please email Lisa Perreault, Business Manager at lperrbsu@u61.net for a copy of the RFP outlining specifications. Send proposals to: Barre Unified Union School District, ATT: Lisa Perreault, Business Manager, 120 Ayers Street, Barre, VT 05641 by Sept. 1, 2021.
