Barre Unified Union School District Destruction of Special Education Records Please be advised that all Special Education records for students formerly attending Barre City School, Barre Town School or Spaulding High School and who graduated, moved or discontinued schooling in the 2017-2018 school year will be destroyed in August 2023. If you would like to receive your records, contact Sue Cioffi in the BUUSD Special Services office prior to August 4th to make arrangements: 802-476-5011 ext 1036.