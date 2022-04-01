Barre Unified Union School District Board Retreat There will be an in-person only Barre Unified Union School District Board Retreat on April 5, 2022 from 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm in the Community Room at Community National Bank, 316 Main Street, Barre. Agenda for this meeting is posted on our website at buusd.org.
