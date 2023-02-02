Barre Unified Union School District Board There will be a special meeting of the Barre Unified Union School District Board on February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm, at the Spaulding High School Library, 155 Ayers St, Barre and via Google Meet. Link to the meeting located at buusd.org on the Agenda under meetings and minutes.
