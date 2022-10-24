BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a special meeting in conjunction with the Town of Barre Selectboard on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, sometime during the regular Selectboard meeting agenda which begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road. The purpose of this special meeting is to hear a presentation from a representative of Norwich Technologies about a potential solar project off School Road. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use participant code 962 895 760#. A link for the videoconference option can be found on the Planning Commissions page at barretown.org. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
