BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and public hearings on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following: Request by Mark Tatro for allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, section 2.4 (c) of the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw, whereas Mr. Tatro is proposing a use not specifically allowed (commercial/office) in an existing building owned by Bond Warehouse, LLC on property located at 272 Morrison Road; parcel ID 005/115.01; zoned high density residential; AUD-21000009. This meeting will offer a teleconference option to attend and possibly video conference as well. To attend by audio, call 802-477-1200 using participate code 489078. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
