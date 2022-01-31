BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and public hearings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following: Request by Michael Baribault for a multiple curb-cut in accordance with the Town of Barre Subdivision Ordinance to add a second driveway on property located at 15 Terry Court. Parcel ID: 002/029.01; zoned: Medium Density Residential; AU-22000001. This meeting will offer a teleconference option to attend and possibly video conference as well. To attend by audio, call 802-505-6632 using participate code 161853131#. Contact the Planning & Zoning Office the week of the meeting for a video conference information at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
