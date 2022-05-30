BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road for the purpose of making amendments to the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw as summarized below: 1. Numerous spelling, grammatical and formatting errors throughout the document. 2. Add cannabis uses to the use chart (Article 2, table 2.1). 3. Add cannabis to the general regulations (Article 3, section 3.17). 4. Add definitions for different cannabis uses (Article 8). 5. Amend Article 3, section 3.14 to better define a “farm” and “farm structures”. 6. Add Article 3.15 accessory on farm business in accordance with State Statute. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 using participate code 983866516#. A link for the videoconference option can be found on the Planning Commission’s page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.