BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold public hearings on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: 1) Request by Sarah Williams for an allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, section 2.4 (c) whereas the applicant is proposing a use not allowed in the East Barre Commercial zone. The applicant is proposing to use the apartment at 9 Bianchi Street as a dog walking and sitting business. Property is owned by 9 Bianchi LLC: Parcel ID: 025/143.00; AU-21000001. 2) Request by Websterville Baptist Church for an allowed use determination in accordance with Article 2, Section 2.4 (c) whereas the applicant proposes a use not allowed in Industrial zone. The applicant is proposing to use the property at 223 Church Hill Road (St. Sylvester Church) as a private school and staff housing. The property is owned by the St. Sylvester Parish Charitable Trust; Parcel ID 002/009.00; AU-21000002. PLEASE NOTE, there will be no physical location for these hearings. Hearings will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-477-1200 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by video conferencing, if you would like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
