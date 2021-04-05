BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold public hearings on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: Request by Matt Systo (land owned by Paul H. Systo Living Trust) for multiple curb-cut request in accordance with the Town of Barre Subdivision Ordinance to add a third driveway on property located at 85 Bridge Street. Parcel ID: 030/017.00; zoned: Low Density Residential: AU-21000003. PLEASE NOTE, there will be no physical location for these hearings. Hearings will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-477-1200 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by video conferencing, if you would like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.