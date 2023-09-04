BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and a public hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following: Request by Lance Lozier for a multiple curb-cut request to add a second driveway on property located at 265 Beckley Hill Road. Zoned High Density Residential; Parcel ID: 008/024.00; AU-23000006. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use participate code 861996227#. A link for the videoconference option can be found on the Planning Commission’s page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Brandon Garbacik Planning Officer Email: bgarbacik@barretown.org