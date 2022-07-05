BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting and a public hearing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road to consider the following: Request by JDJ Development (land owned by JDJ Development and Fecteau Residential) for multi curb-cut (driveways) request in accordance with the Town of Barre Subdivision Ordinance to add what could become five (5) driveways on one parcel (after parcel merger, 4 exist in current configuration) as part of the multi-unit residential development on property located off Rudd Farm Drive. Parcel ID: 039/003.00 zoned: very high density residential, AU-22000002. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use participate code 861996227#. A link for the videoconference option can be found on the Planning Commission’s page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
