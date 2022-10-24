BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: Request by Ann Lorenzini on behalf of Mario D. Lorenzini Trust for conditional use review (possible approval) in accordance with Article 2, table 2.1 and Article 3, sec 3.3 (E) (multi-family dwelling) for the addition of up to seven (7) living units (in addition to three (3) existing one) for a total of ten (10) in an existing mixed use building located at 379 South Barre Road; parcel ID: 030/011.00; zoned: highway commercial; CUP-22000005. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.