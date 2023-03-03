BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in conjunction with the Selectboard’s regular meeting agenda beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, Lower Websterville, to consider the following: To discuss S.100 – Omnibus Housing Bill and the Planning Commission’s concerns the bill will reduce municipalities’ authority to regulate housing and significantly amend Title 24, Chapter 117, which is the law that allows municipalities to enact and enforce Zoning Bylaws. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use meeting code 962895760#. To join by video conference, Click here or go to barretown.org and find the link on the Planning Commission page. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Cindy Spaulding Acting Planning Officer email: cspaulding@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.