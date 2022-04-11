BARRE TOWN PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE The Town of Barre Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting for April 20, 2022, has been cancelled and rescheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
