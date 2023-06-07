BARRE TOWN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Traffic Safety Advisory Committee will be conducting a Public Hearing on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Selectboard room at 149 Websterville Road, to take public input on installing a traffic control device: YEILD sign on LePage Road at the intersection of Beckley Hill Road and LePage Road. For further details: Call Josh Martineau, Town Engineer, at 802-479-2595 or email Jmartineau@barretown.org. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 127 891 089#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Josh Martineau