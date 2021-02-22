BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold virtual public hearings on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: 1) Request by Richard Schiller for final review of a two-lot subdivision located at 50 Silver Circle, Parcel ID: 027/018.00, Zoned high density residential: P-21000001. 2) Request for Ricker Holdings, LLC to reapprove (for plat recording) a boundary line adjustment (originally approved September 12, 2018, P-18000016 & P-18000017) between two parcels of land owned by the applicant located at 304 and 310 East Montpelier Road; Parcel ID’s 009/039.00 & 009/039.01; Zoned office building retail; P-21000002 & P-21000003. PLEASE NOTE, there will be no physical location for these hearings. Hearings will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-477-1200 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by video conferencing, if you would like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.