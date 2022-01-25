BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: i. Request by Vermont Creamery, Inc. for major site plan review (first of two public hearings) for the proposed construction of a 6,900± S.F. addition (phase III) to the existing building located at 40 Pitman Road in the Wilson Industrial Park; Parcel ID: 006/033.00; Zoned Industrial; SP-22000001. ii. Request by Vermont Creamery Inc. for review and possible approval (final public hearing) of an 8.2±' waiver of right-of-way setback as part of Phase III expansion of 40 Pitman Road; PID 006/033.00; zoned Industrial, V-22000001. iii. Request by Michael & Donna Willett for final review and possible approval of a boundary line adjustment between abutting properties Brule Rd and Phelps Road, Parcel IDS: 009/192.05 and 009/192.01; Zoned low density residential; P-22000001 & P-22000002. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
