BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by JDJ Development Company Inc. for a revised subdivision approval for the purpose of merging three lots off Rudd Farm Drive and Olivia Drive in accordance with condition 4 of the approved conditional use application CUP-22000001; Parcel ID: 039/003.08 (owned by JDJ Development Company Inc.) and 039/003.00 & 039/003.10 (owned by Fecteau Residential Inc.); Zoned Very High Density Residential; P-23000001. 2) *Continuation from June 14, 2023, meeting: Request by Benjamin Hiscock for a conditional use (possible approval) to convert an existing two-family dwelling into a three-family dwelling by adding a new unit in the basement on property located at 53 Brook Street; Parcel ID: 023/045.00; Zoned Very High Density Residential; CUP-23000003. 3) *Continuation from June 14, 2023, meeting: Request by Rock Pile Properties LLC for a 6’ variance of side setback (possible approval) to install an attached ramp to use both for deliveries and as an ADA-accessible entrance/exit on property located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID: 025/066.00; Zoned East Barre Commercial District; V-23000003. 4) *Continuation from June 14, 2023, meeting: Request by Rock Pile Properties LLC for a conditional use (possible approval) to add the use of a restaurant to an existing three-story building with eight dwelling units and a laundromat located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID: 025/066.00; Zoned East Barre Commercial District; CUP-23000004. 5) Request by John & Pam Benoit for a conditional use (possible approval) for the conversion of an existing barn into a community center/recreation facility on property located at 241 School Road; Parcel ID: 008/015.00; Zoned Low Density Residential; CUP-23000005. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Brandon Garbacik Zoning Administrator Email: bgarbacik@barretown.org