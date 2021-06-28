BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public hearings on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: Request by Town of Barre and St. Sylvester Parish Charitable Trust for a boundary line adjustment, each swapping equal sized .094-acre pieces of land for the purpose of correcting a parcel line infringement located on Church Hill Road; Parcel IDS 002/009.00 & 002/007.00; Zoned industrial; P-21000009 & P-210000010. Request by Malcolm Hayward (LE) & Brent Sleeper for a boundary line adjustment between abutting properties located at the intersection of Nichols Road and Farwell Street, Parcel IDS: 009/009.02 and 009/007.00; Zoned medium density residential; P-21000007 & P-21000008. Request by Lee Kimball for an 8’ variance from right-of-way setback for construction of a proposed porch (17’ from ROW of Camp St) attached to single-family dwelling on property located at 342 Camp Street; Parcel ID: 037/069.00; Zoned: high density residential; V-21000003. Request by Downstreet Housing and Community Development for Conditional Use approval to lease the subject parcel to Good Samaritan Haven, revising a previous Conditional Use Permit (Phoenix House) to continue the operation of an existing shelter for the purpose of using the property for long-term transitional housing at 580 South Barre RD; Parcel ID 026/055.00; Zoned: Highway Commercial; CUP-21000003. Request by Samantha Hiscock dba: Rock Pile Properties (property owned by Pierre Gagnon) for Conditional Use approval to increase the number of living units in an existing multi-family dwelling to a total of eight (8) units (four (4) currently). Property is located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID 025/066.00; zoned East Barre Commercial; CUP-21000004. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
