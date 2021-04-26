BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold virtual public hearings on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: Request by Eric Lozier and David Oles for a boundary line adjustment located at 93 Curtis Rd and 101 Curtis Rd, Parcel IDS 010/028.08 and 010/028.13; Zoned low density residential; P-21000005 & P-21000006. Request by Aaron Fuller for Conditional Use approval to convert a building from an apartment and retail unit to a duplex with an attached home office on property located at 34 Church Hill Road owned by Pierre Couture; parcel ID: 023/015.00; zoned very high density residential; CUP-21000002. Request by David Otis for a 15’ variance from side yard setback for construction of a proposed breezeway that will attach a garage (making the garage setback non-conforming) to an existing single-family dwelling on property located at 35 Booth Road; Parcel ID: 005/131.01; Zoned: low density residential; V-21000002.. PLEASE NOTE, there will be no physical location for this hearing. The hearing will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-477-1200 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by video conferencing, if you would like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
