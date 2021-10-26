BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: Request by Harold Putney and Avon & Mary Robertson for final review and possible approval of a boundary line adjustment between abutting properties 8 & 12 Christie Street, Parcel IDS: 031/027.00 and 031/026.01; Zoned very high density residential; P-21000017 & P-21000018. Request by Brian and Shannon Bailey for revised subdivision review and possible approval (deferral removal) showing site specific information on a lot created by subdivision of Brian and Shannon Bailey (P-21000011 approved August 27, 2021, filed as plan 2307). Said lot is located off Neddo Road; parcel ID: 010/037.01; zoned low density residential; P-21000019. Request by HP Hood, LLC for review and possible approval of a 50’ variance of right-of-way setback (Allen St.) allowing for a zero (0) setback for two proposed commercial silos in front of the existing building and next to existing silos located at 219 Allen Street; Parcel ID: 005/125.00; zoned Industrial; V-21000004. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. This meeting will offer a teleconference option. To attend by phone, call 802-477-1200 using participate code 489078. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
