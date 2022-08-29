BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by Montessori School of Central Vermont for major site plan review (second of two public hearings – first one was approved August 10, 2022) for the construction of a 6,500 s.f. addition to their existing school building, along with associate site improvements. The subject parcel is located at 84 Pine Hill Road; parcel ID: 009/020.00; zoned medium density residential; SP-22000003 2) Request by Brian & Lori Bibeau for final review and possible approval of a two-lot (2) subdivision of land located at 453 Graniteville Road; PID: 006/004.00; zoned high density residential; P-22000008. 3) Request by Ernest Parsons Jr for a 25’ variance of right-of-way setback (Bolster Road) allowing for the construction of a front porch w/roof on property located at 26 Bolster Road; PID 028/016.00, zoned high density residential; V-22000005. 4) Request by Velie Ave, LLC for minor site plan review to construct a 5,500 s.f. residential building (8 units) along with site improvements on property located off Barclay Quarry Road; PID 014/007.00; zoned very high density residential; SP-22000004. This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
