BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public hearings on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: Request by Brian & Shannon Bailey for final review and approval of a boundary line adjustment between abutting properties that they own with frontage on Barclay, Sunset, and Neddo Roads, Parcel IDS: 010/038.01 and 010/037.00; Zoned low density residential; P-21000012 & P-21000013. Request by Brian & Shannon Bailey for final review and approval of a two-lot subdivision located on Sunset & Neddo Roads; Parcel ID: 010/037.00; Zoned low density residential: P-21000011. Request by Websterville Baptist Church for Conditional Use approval to convert the former Bond Warehouse (barn) to a private educational institute at 272 Morrison Road; PID: 005/115.01; Zoned: Low Density Residential; CUP- 21000005 More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
