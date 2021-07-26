Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.