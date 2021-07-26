BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF SITE VISIT The Town of Barre Development Review Board will conduct a site visit on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 130 Mill Street in conjunction with the following application: Request by Samantha Hiscock dba: Rock Pile Properties (property owned by Pierre Gagnon) for Conditional Use approval to increase the number of living units in an existing multi-family dwelling to a total of eight (8) units (four (4) currently). Property is located at 130 Mill Street; Parcel ID 025/066.00; zoned East Barre Commercial; CUP-21000004. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
