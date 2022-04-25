BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by JDJ Development Company for major site plan review (second of two public hearings) and possible approval for the proposed construction of a multi-unit, multi-family residential development (32 units in 8 buildings) on land located off Rudd Farm Drive (property owned by Fecteau Residential, Inc): PID: 039/003.00; zoned: Very High Density Residential. SP-22000002. 2) Request by William and Elizabeth Bond & Metro Development LLC for final review and possible approval of a boundary line adjustment between abutting properties 260-265 Morrison Rd and 277 Morrison Road: 005/113.00 and 005/113.01; Zoned low density residential; P-22000003 & P-22000002 3) Request by the Town of Barre for final review and approval of a two-lot subdivision located on Parker Road; Parcel ID: 006/047.05; Zoned Office Building Retail; P-22000005. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and check barretown.org for conference room identification. Contact the Planning & Zoning Office for video conference information at 802-479-2595 or cviolette@barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
