BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by Brandon Morris for a 42’ variance of right-of-way setback (Farwell Street) for the purpose of constructing a garage located at 395 Farwell St; PID: 012/004.00; zoned low density residential; V-22000004. 2) Request by Kevin & Cherie Frost for final review and possible approval of a two-lot (2) lot subdivision of land on property located at 11 Sunbay Road; PID 012/006.05; zoned low density residential; P-22000007. 3) Request by Jaime Deforge for Conditional Use approval to use two (2) RV’s for seasonal residential purposes on property located at 867 Graniteville Road; parcel ID: 014/058.02; zoned very high density residential; CUP-22000002. This meeting will offer a tele and video conference option. To attend by teleconference, call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video conference, go to the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
