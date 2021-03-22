BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold virtual public hearings on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: Request by Steven Young for final amended subdivision review for the purpose of merging two lots (most recently subdivided in July of 2008 as a 4-lot subdivision: P-08000002; Plan 2137) on land off of Hillside Avenue; Parcel ID: 007/043.00 and 007/043.01; Zoned: High Density Residential; P-21000004. Request by Erwin and Shirley Kreis for a 7’ variance from the town right-of-way (Orchard Terrace) for the proposed construction of an 8’ x 20’ porch attached to existing single family dwelling on property located at 13 Orchard Terrace; Parcel ID: 017/0 40.00; Zoned: Very High Density Residential; V-21000001. PLEASE NOTE, there will be no physical location for this hearing. The hearing will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-477-1200 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by video conferencing, if you would like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
