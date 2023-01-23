BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by Judy and Robert Bushey for a 17’ variance of right- of-way setback (Summer Street) (possible approval) for the purpose of constructing a deck/porch to an existing single-family dwelling located at 17 Summer Street; PID: 025/087.00; zoned high density residential; V-23000001 This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Chris Violette Planning Director
