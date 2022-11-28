BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, as part of their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: 1) Request by Ronald and Kristine Clark for final review (possible approval) of a two-lot (2) subdivision of land located at 325 Windy Wood Road; PID: 009/128.00; zoned low density residential; P-22000011. 2) Request by Ellen Poulin for a final review (possible approval) of a two-lot (2) subdivision of land located at 75 Pine Hill Road; PID 009/019.00; zoned low density residential; P-22000012. 3) Request by Robert Hutchins (land owned by Robert and Ann Hutchins) for conditional use review (possible approval) for the purpose of converting an existing single-family dwelling into a two-family dwelling on land located at 6 Waterman Street; PID: 025/021.00; zoned high density residential; CUP-22000006. 4) Request by Chris Violette for a 29’ variance of right-of-way setback (Pine Hill Road) (possible approval) for the purpose of constructing an addition to an existing single-family dwelling located at 30 Pine Hill Road; PID: 009/026.00; zoned medium density residential; V-22000006 This meeting will offer a remote option. To attend remotely by telephone call 802-505-6632 and use ID 951574106#. To join by video, a link can be found on the Development Review Board page at barretown.org. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Submitted by: Mark Reaves DRB Chair
