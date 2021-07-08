Barre Housing Authority Request For Proposals(RFP) Public Housing Safety & Security Upgrade The Barre Housing Authority (BHA) is soliciting bids on upgrading our security systems including cameras, video recorders, door access systems and other enhancements. A mandatory walk through will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 9:00AM at the Community Room on the ground floor of the North Barre Manor located at 455 North Main Street in Barre, VT. Again, a representative of your company must attend this walk through in order to be eligible to submit a bid. This RFP will include five (5) properties BHA owns. Another RFP on the remaining three (3) properties will be announced at a later date. This project is being funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is subject to the program’s requirements including Davis Bacon Wage Rates. BHA is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). Minority and woman owned businesses are encouraged to bid. BHA reserves the rights to reject any and all bids. Issued by order of Charles W, Castle, PHM Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.