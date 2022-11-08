BARRE CITY TAX DEADLINE The Second Installment of the Barre City 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Property Taxes is due by 4:30 PM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Failure to make payments by the deadline results in the installment becoming DELINQUENT and being turned over to the Tax Collector with a 3% collector’s fee added thereto, plus 1% interest per month or part thereof on the original amount of the tax from the 15th day of November, 2022. An additional 5% collector’s fee will be added after 30 days should the account remain delinquent, and interest continues to accrue at a rate of 1% per month or part thereof until paid in full. Tax payments must be received in the City Clerk/Treasurer’s office before close of business on the due date (4:30 PM), or bear a clearly legible U.S. Post Office postmark containing a date on or before the due date. The safest way to guarantee an envelope bears a U.S. Post Office postmark is to have the stamp hand canceled by a postal worker. PLEASE NOTE: A personal or business postage meter mark IS NOT a U.S. Post Office postmark, and any payment received after the November 15, 2022 deadline bearing a postage meter mark will be considered delinquent. ALSO NOTE: Most financial institutions do not use U. S Post Office postmarks on payments authorized through on-line accounts, and any such payment received after the November 15, 2022 deadline will be considered delinquent. Payments may be dropped in the drop box to the right of the front door of City Hall, facing City Hall Park. Drop box payments must be received by 4:30 PM on the due date. Payments may also be made by credit card or echeck through the link on the City’s website (www.barrecity.org). On-line payments must be made by the 4:30 PM deadline on the due date. Service charges apply. Please call with any questions: (802) 476-0242. Carolyn S. Dawes Barre City Clerk & Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.