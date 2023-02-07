BARRE CITY TAX DEADLINE The Third Installment of the Barre City 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Property Taxes is due by 4:30 PM on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023. Failure to make payments by the due date results in such installments becoming DELINQUENT and being turned over to the Tax Collector with a 3% collector’s fee added thereto, plus 1% interest per month or part thereof on the original amount of the tax from the 15th day of February, 2023. An additional 5% collector’s fee will be added after 30 days should the account remain delinquent, and interest will continue to accrue. Tax payments must be received by the City Clerk/Treasurer’s office before close of business on the due date (4:30 PM), or bear a clearly legible U.S. Post Office postmark containing a date on or before the due date. The safest way to guarantee a letter bears a U.S. Post Office postmark is to have the stamp hand canceled by a postal worker. PLEASE NOTE: A personal or business postage meter mark IS NOT a U.S. Post Office postmark, and any payment received after the deadline bearing a postage meter mark will be considered delinquent. ALSO NOTE: Most financial institutions do not use postmarks on payments authorized through on-line accounts, and any such payment received after the deadline will be considered delinquent. Payments may be brought into City Hall, mailed to the office, or dropped in the drop box to the right of the front door of City Hall, facing City Hall Park. Please call with any questions (802) 476-0242. On-line credit card or e-check payments are accepted through the link on the City’s website (www.barrecity.org). On-line payments must be made by the 4:30 PM deadline on the due date to be considered timely. Service charges apply. Carolyn S. Dawes Barre City Clerk & Treasurer
