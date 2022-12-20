BARRE CITY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD AGENDA Regular Hearing held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 ~ 7:00 P.M. Hybrid Meeting (In-person and Virtual) https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84972830621?pwd=dzZCSnRZY3g4L1ZjOUVLYWsyc0UwQT09 Meeting ID: 849 7283 0621 ~ Passcode: 445631 Dial by your location: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York; long distance, charges may apply) 1. Call to Order 7:00 pm 2. Adjustments to the Agenda 3. Visitors and Communications 4. Old Business -Consideration of Minutes from December 1, 2022 Hearing -Consideration of Decision from December 1, 2022 Hearing 5. New Business Granite City Apartments, Limited Partnership as applicant; Barre Housing Authority as owner; 4 Humbert Street. Seeks Major Site Plan, Conditional and Site Plan approval for conversion of a vacant storage building formerly an elementary school into 9 units of housing, MU-2 Zoning District. Trustees of the Barre Lodge #1535, Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks, 10 Jefferson Street. Seeks approval to construct a patio next to the building on the Jefferson Street side; UC-2 Zoning District, Design Review Overlay District. 6. Deliberative Session 7. Other Business – as needed 8. Roundtable – as needed 9. Executive Session – as needed 10. Adjourn Participation Note: Under Chapter 117 Title 24 of the Vermont State Statutes, participation in these proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. You will lose the right to appeal the final decision unless you participate in the process by offering, through oral or written testimony, evidence or a statement of concern related to the application being reviewed. Oral testimony must be given at the public hearing. Written testimony must be submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. Development Review Board hearings are open to the public. For questions about accessibility or to request accommodation, please call (802) 476-0245.
