BARRE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONVEY MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE The City of Barre, Vermont hereby gives notice pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(1) of its intent to convey certain real estate it owns located at 22 Hill Street, Barre, Vermont and can be further described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the City of Barre by Tax Collector’s Deed of the City of Barre Delinquent Tax Collector dated June 16, 2022 and recorded the same day in Book 406, page 95 of the City of Barre Land Records. Being all the same land and premises conveyed by Decree of Distribution of the Estate of Donald James Lord to Donald Lewis Lord and Bruce Lord by decree dated October 3, 2008 and recorded on October 17, 2008 in Volume 249, pages 496-498 of the Barre City Land Records. Being a small piece of land believed to be about .11 acre with improvements. The City intends to convey the property to Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity on or after June 19, 2023. The selling price will be One Dollar and 00/100 ($1.00). The City will also provide a short-term loan to the Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity under the following conditions: 1. Seller will provide an interest free line of credit of up to $30,000.00 to be memorialized by a construction loan note to assist with demolition costs and to be secured by a mortgage against the property. The $30,000.00 line of credit, at the city’s sole discretion, may be increased beyond $30,000.00 in the event demolition/removal costs exceed $30,000.00. 2. Repayment of the loan to be made by June 30, 2025 or upon the sale of the newly constructed home, whichever first occurs. The citizens of Barre City are advised that, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(2), the City of Barre will convey the said property to Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity under the terms described above unless a petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of Barre City objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of this publication in the Times Argus. If no such petition signed by at least five percent of the legal voters is presented within 30 days of the date of this publication, the Barre City Council will move forward to convey the subject property under the terms described above to Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity. Dated at City of Barre, Vermont this 18th day of April, 2023. Carolyn S. Dawes, Barre City Clerk /S/
