BARRE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONVEY MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE The City of Barre, Vermont hereby gives notice pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(1) of its intent to convey certain real estate it owns located at 135 North Main Street, Barre, Vermont and can be further described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the City of Barre by Warranty Deed of the Barre Senior Citizens Club, Inc., undated, but acknowledged on September 22, 1988, and recorded on that date in Book 137, pages 611 612 of the City of Barre Land Records. Reference is made to a Quitclaim Deed from the Barre Area Senior Center, Inc. (formerly the Barre Senior Citizens Club, Inc.), to the City of Barre dated October 14, 2014 and recorded on October 15, 2014 in Book 283, page 234 of the City of Barre Land Records whereby the Barre Area Senior Citizen Center, Inc. released its use and occupancy rights reserved in the deed recorded September 22, 1988 in Book 137, pages 611-612 and other rights as described in said deed. Being an historic commercial building that sits on an .08-acre parcel and is sometimes referred to as the Wheelock Building or Wheelock Law Office Building. The City intends to convey the property to Olivia Dunton and/or Fox Market, LLC on or after July 28, 2023. The selling price will be One Hundred Fifty-five Thousand Dollars and 00/100 ($155,000.00). The deed will convey the property subject to the condition that the historic character of the building shall be maintained and preserved and that any renovations to the building will be done in compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the treatment of historic properties. The deed will also reserve to the City of Barre the right of first refusal for the city to repurchase the property if the purchaser should desire to sell the building. The citizens of Barre City are advised that, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(2), the City of Barre will convey the said property to Olivia Dunton and/or Fox Market, LLC under the terms described above unless a petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of Barre City objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of this publication in the Times Argus. If no such petition signed by at least five percent of the legal voters is presented within 30 days of the date of this publication, the Barre City Council will move forward to convey the subject property under the terms described above to Olivia Dunton and/or Fox Market, LLC. Dated at the City of Barre, Vermont this 3rd day of May 2023. s/ Carolyn S. Dawes____ Carolyn S. Dawes Barre City Clerk
