BARRE CITY COUNCIL NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONVEY MUNICIPAL REAL ESTATE INTEREST The City of Barre, Vermont hereby gives notice pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(1) of its intent to convey certain real estate interest that it holds in property located in Barre Vermont at the following address: 22 Hill Street This property will be conveyed by virtue of a public bid process. The City of Barre will solicit sealed bids and proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the City-owned structures and parcel at 22 Hill Street in Barre, Vermont. A Public Bid Notice will set out a deadline by which bids must be submitted. No Minimum Bid amount will be required. The citizens of Barre City are advised that, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a)(2), the City of Barre will solicit bids unless a “petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of Barre City objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of this publication in the Times Argus.” If no such petition signed by at least five percent of the legal voters is presented within 30 days of the date of this publication, the Barre City Council will move forward to solicit bids by which it will convey the subject real estate. Dated at City of Barre, Vermont this 11th day of July, 2022 /s/ Carolyn S. Dawes, Barre City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.