STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 587-9-15 WNCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. HILARY J. DENTON AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 350 Dugar Road Extension, Calais/Worcester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Hilary J. Denton and Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A., dated May 21, 2009 and recorded in Book FF & 48 Page 487 & 305 of the land records of the Town of Calais/Worcester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1)an assignment of mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP fka Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated September 30, 2011 and recorded in Book 59 Page 547 and Book I I Page 63 (2) a corrective assignment of mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A. to Bank of America, N.A. dated June 16, 2015 and recorded in Book 59 Page 548 and Book 53 Page 69 both of the land records of the Towns of Worcester/Calais for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 350 Dugar Road Extension, Calais/Worcester, Vermont on April 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Hilary J. Denton by Deed of Mary Barrett, Trustee of the Marvin Guyette Revocable Trust u/t/a dated August 27, 2008 of approximate even date herewith and to be recorded in the Town of Calais and Worcester Land Records. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Marvin Guyette, Trustee of the Marvin Guyette Revocable Trust u/t/a dated August 27, 2008 by Warranty Deed of Marvin Guyette dated August 27, 2008 of record at Book 38, Page 209 of the Town of Calais Land Records and to be recorded in the Town of Worcester Land Records. Being more particularly described as a house and barn/garage on approximately 12 acres of land off Dugar Road Extension and consisting of all of the lands and premises referenced in the following two deeds: 1. Warranty Deed from Hennessey to Guyette and Guyette dated October 20, 1972 of record at Book 27, Page 223 of the Town of Calais Land Records and Book 19, Page 212 of the Town of Worcester Land Records (approximately 10 acres). 2. Warranty Deed from Heritage Conservation Trust to Guyette and Guyette dated May 31, 1980 of record at Book 29, Page 143 of the Town of Calais Land Records (approximately 2 acres). Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : __________ By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
