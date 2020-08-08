There will be a Barre Unified Union School District Facilities and Transportation Committee meeting on August 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via Google Meet. Link ID and phone option with pin to conference located on the Agenda at buusd.org under meetings and minutes.
