ATTENTION QUALIFIED CONTRACTORS The Town of Middlesex is seeking lump-sum bids for the demolition and removal of a home and garage at 28 Rich Road as part of a Federal Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant. In addition, the project requires pumping and removal, or crushing, of the existing septic system, abandoning all utilities, capping wells, grading and site stabilization. Bids are due by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023. For a copy of the complete RFP, please contact Sarah Merriman, Town of Middlesex, 5 Church St., Middlesex, Vermont 05602, or email clerk@middlesexvermont.org. The RFP may also be found on the Middlesex town website at http://www.middlesexvermont.org.