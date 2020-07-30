ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF WASHINGTON ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. Washington Electric Cooperative is retiring capital credits to former members of record for the years 1996, 2013 CIOAC and 2019. If you received electric service in any of these years and are no longer a member of the Co-op, you should contact WEC to inquire about your eligibility to receive a capital credit refund. If the member of record is deceased, the legal heir(s) or executor of the estate should contact the Co-op at 802-223-5245. If you are a current member who received service in 1996, 2013 and/or 2019, you do not need to contact the Co-op as the credit will appear on your November bill unless you were one of over 1500 current and former members who agreed to donate their refund to the WEC Community Fund. Current and former members of the Co-op who have not already donated their capital credit refunds for this year or for this year and all future years and are interested in doing so should contact the Co-op for an authorization form. WEC, since 1939, a renewable energy provider, is an equal opportunity employer.
